https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945019Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Tonase (?) in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura (?), Performed at the Kiri Theater (?) in the Eighth Month, 1787 (?) by Katsukawa Shun'eiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 573 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1432 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Tonase (?) in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura (?), Performed at the Kiri Theater (?) in the Eighth Month, 1787 (?) by Katsukawa Shun'eiMore