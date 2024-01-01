https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945030Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChrysanthemum festival, from the series "Precious Children's Games of the Five Festivals (Kodakara gosetsu asobi)" by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 787 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1967 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadChrysanthemum festival, from the series "Precious Children's Games of the Five Festivals (Kodakara gosetsu asobi)" by Torii KiyonagaMore