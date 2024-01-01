rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945033
Evening Bell of Dojoji (Dojoji no bansho), no. 1 from the series "Eight Views of Children (Osana hakkei)" by Torii Kiyomitsu…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Evening Bell of Dojoji (Dojoji no bansho), no. 1 from the series "Eight Views of Children (Osana hakkei)" by Torii Kiyomitsu I

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Evening Bell of Dojoji (Dojoji no bansho), no. 1 from the series "Eight Views of Children (Osana hakkei)" by Torii Kiyomitsu I

More