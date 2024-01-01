https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945049Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPipe, from the series Ten Types in the Physiognomic Study of Women (Fujin sogaku juttai) (Kiseru) by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 831 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2078 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPipe, from the series Ten Types in the Physiognomic Study of Women (Fujin sogaku juttai) (Kiseru) by Kitagawa UtamaroMore