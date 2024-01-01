rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945117
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV in Street Attire (by Shun'ei) Conversing with Two Women (by Shuncho) by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

