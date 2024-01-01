rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945137
The Gathering at the Orchid Pavilion (front); Geese among Reeds (back) by Noguchi Shohin
The Gathering at the Orchid Pavilion (front); Geese among Reeds (back) by Noguchi Shohin

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public Domain Free CC0 image

View CC0 License

The Gathering at the Orchid Pavilion (front); Geese among Reeds (back) by Noguchi Shohin

