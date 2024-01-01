rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945139
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro III as Sonobe Zaemon in the play "Shin Usuyuki Monogatari," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the eighth Month, 1779 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

