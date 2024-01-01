https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945161Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEbisu, from the series "The Seven Gods of Good Luck in Modern Life (Tosei Shichi Fukujin)" by Suzuki HarunobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 912 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2281 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadEbisu, from the series "The Seven Gods of Good Luck in Modern Life (Tosei Shichi Fukujin)" by Suzuki HarunobuMore