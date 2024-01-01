rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945161
Ebisu, from the series "The Seven Gods of Good Luck in Modern Life (Tosei Shichi Fukujin)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

