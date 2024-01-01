rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Courtesan Yugiri of Ibarakiya, Osaka, from a triptych of beauties of the three capitals by Okumura Masanobu
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

