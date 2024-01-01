rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945332
Flower-Viewing Party with Crest-Bearing Curtain, from the series "Flower Viewing at Ueno (Ueno hanami no tei)" by Hishikawa…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Flower-Viewing Party with Crest-Bearing Curtain, from the series "Flower Viewing at Ueno (Ueno hanami no tei)" by Hishikawa Moronobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Flower-Viewing Party with Crest-Bearing Curtain, from the series "Flower Viewing at Ueno (Ueno hanami no tei)" by Hishikawa Moronobu

More