https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945435Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Flute (Hichiriki), from the series "Fashionable Musical Amusements of Children (Furyu kodomo asobi ongaku)" by Isoda KoryusaiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 898 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2244 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Flute (Hichiriki), from the series "Fashionable Musical Amusements of Children (Furyu kodomo asobi ongaku)" by Isoda KoryusaiMore