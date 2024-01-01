rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945659
The Actor Sanjo Kantaro II as a madwoman in the play "Kabuto Goban Tadanobu," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the eleventh month, 1728 (?) by Torii Kiyomasu II

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

