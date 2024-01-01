rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945672
The actor Sakakiyama Sangoro as Princess Odae, the daughter of the Senior Regent Michinaga by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The actor Sakakiyama Sangoro as Princess Odae, the daughter of the Senior Regent Michinaga by Tōshūsai Sharaku

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The actor Sakakiyama Sangoro as Princess Odae, the daughter of the Senior Regent Michinaga by Tōshūsai Sharaku

More