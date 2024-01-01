https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945687Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMinamoto no Yoshiie on horseback and a bird on a branch, from an untitled hexaptych depicting a pair of folding screens by Ryuryukyo ShinsaiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1066 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2664 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMinamoto no Yoshiie on horseback and a bird on a branch, from an untitled hexaptych depicting a pair of folding screens by Ryuryukyo ShinsaiMore