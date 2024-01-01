rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945687
Minamoto no Yoshiie on horseback and a bird on a branch, from an untitled hexaptych depicting a pair of folding screens by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Minamoto no Yoshiie on horseback and a bird on a branch, from an untitled hexaptych depicting a pair of folding screens by Ryuryukyo Shinsai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Minamoto no Yoshiie on horseback and a bird on a branch, from an untitled hexaptych depicting a pair of folding screens by Ryuryukyo Shinsai

More