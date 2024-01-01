rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945715
Abe no Nakamaro, from the series A True Mirror of Chinese and Japanese Poems by Katsushika Hokusai
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

