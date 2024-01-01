rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945740
The Actor Sawamura Kamesaburo as Nagoya Kosanza in the play "Keisei Fukubiki Nagoya," performed at the Nakamura Theater in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Sawamura Kamesaburo as Nagoya Kosanza in the play "Keisei Fukubiki Nagoya," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the first month, 1731 by Okumura Toshinobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Sawamura Kamesaburo as Nagoya Kosanza in the play "Keisei Fukubiki Nagoya," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the first month, 1731 by Okumura Toshinobu

More