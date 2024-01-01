rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Courtesan Hinazuru of the Chojiya with her Attendants, from the series "Edo Purple in the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro Edo murasaki)" by Chôbunsai Eishi

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

