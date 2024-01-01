rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945746
Farhad Carrying Shirin and Her Horse, from a copy of the Khamsa of Nizami by Islamic
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Farhad Carrying Shirin and Her Horse, from a copy of the Khamsa of Nizami by Islamic

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Farhad Carrying Shirin and Her Horse, from a copy of the Khamsa of Nizami by Islamic

More