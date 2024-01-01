rawpixel
The Actor Ichikawa Danzo IV as Soga no Goro Tokimune in the Play Chigo Suzuri Aoyagi Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater…
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

