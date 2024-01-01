rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945792
Ohan and Choemon, from the series "Fashonable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ohan and Choemon, from the series "Fashonable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Ohan and Choemon, from the series "Fashonable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro

More