https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945794
The Actor Sakata Hangoro III as the Guard Yahazu no Yadahei in the Play Otokoyama O-Edo no Ishizue, Performed at the Kiri…
The Actor Sakata Hangoro III as the Guard Yahazu no Yadahei in the Play Otokoyama O-Edo no Ishizue, Performed at the Kiri Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1794 by Katsukawa Shun'en

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

