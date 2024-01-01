https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945844Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Odai, an Eboshi (Hat) Seller, in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1775 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 571 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1428 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Odai, an Eboshi (Hat) Seller, in the Play Hana-zumo Genji Hiiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1775 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore