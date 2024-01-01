rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
A Selection of Beauty from the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase): Courtesans Hired for the New Years Holidays - Takigawa…
A Selection of Beauty from the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase): Courtesans Hired for the New Years Holidays - Takigawa of the Ogiya by Chôbunsai Eishi

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

