https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Actor Ichimura Takenojo IV as Kanaya Kingoro in the play "Ima wa Mukashi Omokage Soga," performed at the Ichimura…
The Actor Ichimura Takenojo IV as Kanaya Kingoro in the play "Ima wa Mukashi Omokage Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the fifth month, 1737 by Torii Kiyomasu II

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public Domain

View CC0 License

