https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945934Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Ichimura Takenojo IV as Kanaya Kingoro in the play "Ima wa Mukashi Omokage Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the fifth month, 1737 by Torii Kiyomasu IIOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 582 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1456 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Ichimura Takenojo IV as Kanaya Kingoro in the play "Ima wa Mukashi Omokage Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the fifth month, 1737 by Torii Kiyomasu IIMore