https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946059
Actor Ôtani Hiroji III and (possibly) Satsuma Gengobei in “Green Willow Soga of Erotic Design” (“Iro Moyô Aoyagi Soga”) from…
Actor Ôtani Hiroji III and (possibly) Satsuma Gengobei in “Green Willow Soga of Erotic Design” (“Iro Moyô Aoyagi Soga”) from the series Fans of the East (Azuma ôgi) by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

