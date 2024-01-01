rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Kisegawa of the Matsubaya, from the series "Comparing the Charms of Five Beauties (Gonin bijin aikyo kurabe)" by Kitagawa Utamaro

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

