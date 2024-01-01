rawpixel
The actors Segawa Tomisaburo II (R) as Yadorigi, wife of Ogishi Kurando, and Nakamura Manyo (L) as the servant Wakakusa by…
The actors Segawa Tomisaburo II (R) as Yadorigi, wife of Ogishi Kurando, and Nakamura Manyo (L) as the servant Wakakusa by Tōshūsai Sharaku

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

