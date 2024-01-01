rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946168
The Sumo Wrestler Kurogumo Otozô with the Teahouse Waitress Naniwa Okita by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

