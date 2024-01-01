rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946186
Sayoginu of the Yotsumeya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves (Hinagata wakana hatsu…
Sayoginu of the Yotsumeya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves (Hinagata wakana hatsu moyo)" by Isoda Koryusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

