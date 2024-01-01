https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946218Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShimosa Province: Choshi Beach on the Outer Bay (Shimosa, Choshi no hama Toura), from the series "Famous Places in the Sixty-odd Provinces (Rokujuyoshu meisho zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 831 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2077 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadShimosa Province: Choshi Beach on the Outer Bay (Shimosa, Choshi no hama Toura), from the series "Famous Places in the Sixty-odd Provinces (Rokujuyoshu meisho zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore