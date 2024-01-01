rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946365
Layla Visiting Majnun in the Desert, page from a copy of the Khamsa of Nizami by Islamic
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Layla Visiting Majnun in the Desert, page from a copy of the Khamsa of Nizami by Islamic

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Layla Visiting Majnun in the Desert, page from a copy of the Khamsa of Nizami by Islamic

More