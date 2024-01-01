rawpixel
Autumn Moon at Ishiyama (Ishiyama no shugetsu) from the series Eight Views of Omi in Etching Style (Doban Omi hakkei) by…
Autumn Moon at Ishiyama (Ishiyama no shugetsu) from the series Eight Views of Omi in Etching Style (Doban Omi hakkei) by Katsushika Hokusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

