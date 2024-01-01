https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946396Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYabu Street at the foot of Atago Hill (Atagoshita yabukoji), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 810 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2025 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadYabu Street at the foot of Atago Hill (Atagoshita yabukoji), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore