rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946476
Musashibô Benkei Brings the Captured Tosabô Shôshun to Yoshitsune by Katsukawa Shunsho
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Musashibô Benkei Brings the Captured Tosabô Shôshun to Yoshitsune by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Musashibô Benkei Brings the Captured Tosabô Shôshun to Yoshitsune by Katsukawa Shunsho

More