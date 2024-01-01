rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946488
Boy as Hotei, from an untitled series of children as the Seven Gods of Good Fortune by Kitao Shigemasa
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

