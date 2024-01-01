rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
A Mild Breeze on a Fine Day (Gaifu kaisei), from the series "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fugaku sanjurokkei)" by Katsushika Hokusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

