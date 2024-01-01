rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946536
The Sixth Month, Enjoying the Evening Cool in a Teahouse, from the series The Twelve Months in the Southern Quarter (Minami…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Sixth Month, Enjoying the Evening Cool in a Teahouse, from the series The Twelve Months in the Southern Quarter (Minami jūni kō) by Torii Kiyonaga

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Sixth Month, Enjoying the Evening Cool in a Teahouse, from the series The Twelve Months in the Southern Quarter (Minami jūni kō) by Torii Kiyonaga

More