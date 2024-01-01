https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946558Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as the Spirit of Lady Shiragiku in the Play Hatsu Midori Saiwai Soga, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in the Third Month, 1791 by Katsukawa Shun'eiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 542 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1356 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as the Spirit of Lady Shiragiku in the Play Hatsu Midori Saiwai Soga, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in the Third Month, 1791 by Katsukawa Shun'eiMore