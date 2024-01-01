rawpixel
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as the Spirit of Lady Shiragiku in the Play Hatsu Midori Saiwai Soga, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in the Third Month, 1791 by Katsukawa Shun'ei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

