https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946628Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHour of the Horse [12 am], Shrine Maiden (Uma no koku, miko), from the series “Customs of Beauties Around the Clock” ("Fuzoku bijin tokei") by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 817 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2043 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHour of the Horse [12 am], Shrine Maiden (Uma no koku, miko), from the series “Customs of Beauties Around the Clock” ("Fuzoku bijin tokei") by Kitagawa UtamaroMore