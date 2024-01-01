rawpixel
Exchange of Gifts (Yuino), the second sheet of the series "Marriage in Brocade Prints, the Carriage of the Virtuous Woman (Konrei nishiki misao-guruma)" by Suzuki Harunobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

