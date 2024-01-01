rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946661
A Mirror on a Stand Suggesting the Autumnal Moon (Kyodai no shugetsu), from the series "Eight Scenes of the Parlor (Zashiki…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Mirror on a Stand Suggesting the Autumnal Moon (Kyodai no shugetsu), from the series "Eight Scenes of the Parlor (Zashiki hakkei)" by Torii Kiyonaga

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

A Mirror on a Stand Suggesting the Autumnal Moon (Kyodai no shugetsu), from the series "Eight Scenes of the Parlor (Zashiki hakkei)" by Torii Kiyonaga

More