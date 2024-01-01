https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946702Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Gion Temple in Snow (Gionsha setchu), from the series "Famous Places in Kyoto (Kyoto meisho no uchi)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 780 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1951 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Gion Temple in Snow (Gionsha setchu), from the series "Famous Places in Kyoto (Kyoto meisho no uchi)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore