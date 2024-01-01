rawpixel
Evening Glow for Date no Yosaku and Seki no Koman, from the untitled series known as "Eight Views of Tragic Lovers…
Evening Glow for Date no Yosaku and Seki no Koman, from the untitled series known as "Eight Views of Tragic Lovers (Michiyuki hakkei)" by Katsushika Hokusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

