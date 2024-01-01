rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946749
Ono no Komachi Washing the Copybook, from the series The Fashionable Seven Komachi (Furyu nana Komachi) by Chôbunsai Eishi
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

