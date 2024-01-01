https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946749Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOno no Komachi Washing the Copybook, from the series The Fashionable Seven Komachi (Furyu nana Komachi) by Chôbunsai EishiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 806 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2014 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOno no Komachi Washing the Copybook, from the series The Fashionable Seven Komachi (Furyu nana Komachi) by Chôbunsai EishiMore