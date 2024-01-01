rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946789
A Golden Pheasant Perched on a Steep Snowy Hillside amid Small Pine Saplings by Utagawa Hiroshige
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

