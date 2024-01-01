https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946872Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLarge Perspective Picture of the Kaomise Performance on the Kabuki Stage (Shibai kyogen butai kaomise o uki-e) by Okumura MasanobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 825 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2063 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLarge Perspective Picture of the Kaomise Performance on the Kabuki Stage (Shibai kyogen butai kaomise o uki-e) by Okumura MasanobuMore