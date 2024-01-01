rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Ono no Komachi by the Waterfall (Shimizu), from the series The Seven Fashionable Aspects of Komachi (Furyu yatsushi nana Komachi) by Suzuki Harunobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

