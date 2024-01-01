rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947045
Two Goats from Manafi' al-Hayawan (On the Usefulness of Animals) of Ibn Bakhtishu' by Islamic
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

