rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947077
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Okaru in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Eighth…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Okaru in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Eighth Month, 1787 by Katsukawa Shun'ei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Okaru in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Eighth Month, 1787 by Katsukawa Shun'ei

More