rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947113
Sumo Wrestlers of the Eastern Group: Kurateyama Yadayû and Izumigawa Rin’emon by Katsukawa Shunsho
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sumo Wrestlers of the Eastern Group: Kurateyama Yadayû and Izumigawa Rin’emon by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Sumo Wrestlers of the Eastern Group: Kurateyama Yadayû and Izumigawa Rin’emon by Katsukawa Shunsho

More